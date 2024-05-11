Previous
Such a small fish by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2677

Such a small fish

and yet having a problem keeping it in his mouth.

If you look closely it is on the tip of the bill. I wonderful why he brought it on land and did not swallow it immediately.

Btw, this is the same heron that is stalking in the water with the goose following.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
733% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I had to look very closely to spot that fish! Well captured. :-)
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise