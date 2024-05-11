Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2677
Such a small fish
and yet having a problem keeping it in his mouth.
If you look closely it is on the tip of the bill. I wonderful why he brought it on land and did not swallow it immediately.
Btw, this is the same heron that is stalking in the water with the goose following.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9020
photos
300
followers
144
following
733% complete
View this month »
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
Latest from all albums
2673
2675
2674
2676
2682
986
2677
2683
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple-heron-fish
Issi Bannerman
ace
I had to look very closely to spot that fish! Well captured. :-)
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close