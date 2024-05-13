Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2679
We both just sat and waited,
but nothing happened. He just kept staring in the water and I kept staring at him
13th May 2024
13th May 24
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9028
photos
300
followers
144
following
733% complete
View this month »
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Latest from all albums
2677
2675
988
2676
2678
2684
2679
2677
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pied-kingfisher
narayani
ace
Lovely shot
May 13th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Something did happen. You took his portrait. And a darn fine portrait it is.
May 13th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's already plenty. He's a beauty and you were entranced. I can tell.
May 13th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful shot. Bird watching requires a lot of patience.
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close