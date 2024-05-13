Previous
We both just sat and waited, by ludwigsdiana
We both just sat and waited,

but nothing happened. He just kept staring in the water and I kept staring at him
Diana

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely shot
May 13th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Something did happen. You took his portrait. And a darn fine portrait it is.
May 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
That's already plenty. He's a beauty and you were entranced. I can tell.
May 13th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful shot. Bird watching requires a lot of patience.
May 13th, 2024  
