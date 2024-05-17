Previous
Trying to get away by ludwigsdiana
Trying to get away

It was fun watching these actions of both bird and fish. He seemed to be slapping it against the reed to keep it quiet so that he could swallow it.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful
May 17th, 2024  
narayani ace
Great catch for you both
May 17th, 2024  
