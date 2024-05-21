Sign up
Previous
Photo 2687
They loved the little grass islands
as it meant they had a place to rest. In the background the reeds start, that is where the purple swamphens and a few other waterfowl live.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Diana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sacred-ibis
L. H.
Wonderful reflection. I like how I first read ‘swamphens.’ I didn’t put it together like ‘swamp’ and ‘hens,’ but like a word from a magical kingdom..
May 21st, 2024
