Previous
They loved the little grass islands by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2687

They loved the little grass islands

as it meant they had a place to rest. In the background the reeds start, that is where the purple swamphens and a few other waterfowl live.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
736% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

L. H. ace
Wonderful reflection. I like how I first read ‘swamphens.’ I didn’t put it together like ‘swamp’ and ‘hens,’ but like a word from a magical kingdom..
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise