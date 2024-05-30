Previous
suddenly he went for it by ludwigsdiana
suddenly he went for it

and came up with a little fish! all that stalking paid off.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
haskar ace
Lovely action shot.
May 30th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture, I love how the goose has its eye on you!
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The legs are poised for the action.
May 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Lovely reflected light and colours Diana:)
May 30th, 2024  
