Photo 2696
suddenly he went for it
and came up with a little fish! all that stalking paid off.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9082
photos
298
followers
144
following
Views
25
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple-heron
haskar
ace
Lovely action shot.
May 30th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture, I love how the goose has its eye on you!
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The legs are poised for the action.
May 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely reflected light and colours Diana:)
May 30th, 2024
