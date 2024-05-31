Previous
The fish won the battle by ludwigsdiana
The fish won the battle

as it all happened so quick and I never even saw it! Suddenly it was gone not sure if it lost it's tail too.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Cordiander
Great picture. Hopefully he still has his tail :)
May 31st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image!
May 31st, 2024  
John ace
Wow!! Those colors! So gorgeous!
May 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Superb clarity
May 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful, so colourful , Just hope the little fish made it !! ha !! fav
May 31st, 2024  
