A fancy Pigeon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2698

A fancy Pigeon

which I saw at a place called Exotic Animals here in Stellenbosch.

It is a large building with jungle like atmosphere, the birds are mostly free flying. Some smaller ones are kept in cages both inside and outside.

It is like a sanctuary where they take in birds and small animals that cannot be taken care of by their owners, or which have been confiscated. This month I will show a few of the birds.

This Komorn Tumbler is a breed of fancy pigeon developed over many years of selective breeding. Originally bred for acrobatic flying, they only exist for exhibitions today.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
quite the ruff :)
June 1st, 2024  
CC Folk ace
What a beautiful bird! Love the collar of extra feathers! fav.
June 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
He looks amazing!
June 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
How interesting!
June 1st, 2024  
