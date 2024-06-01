A fancy Pigeon

which I saw at a place called Exotic Animals here in Stellenbosch.



It is a large building with jungle like atmosphere, the birds are mostly free flying. Some smaller ones are kept in cages both inside and outside.



It is like a sanctuary where they take in birds and small animals that cannot be taken care of by their owners, or which have been confiscated. This month I will show a few of the birds.



This Komorn Tumbler is a breed of fancy pigeon developed over many years of selective breeding. Originally bred for acrobatic flying, they only exist for exhibitions today.

