Previous
Photo 2698
A fancy Pigeon
which I saw at a place called Exotic Animals here in Stellenbosch.
It is a large building with jungle like atmosphere, the birds are mostly free flying. Some smaller ones are kept in cages both inside and outside.
It is like a sanctuary where they take in birds and small animals that cannot be taken care of by their owners, or which have been confiscated. This month I will show a few of the birds.
This Komorn Tumbler is a breed of fancy pigeon developed over many years of selective breeding. Originally bred for acrobatic flying, they only exist for exhibitions today.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
View this month »
Annie D
ace
quite the ruff :)
June 1st, 2024
CC Folk
ace
What a beautiful bird! Love the collar of extra feathers! fav.
June 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He looks amazing!
June 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
How interesting!
June 1st, 2024
