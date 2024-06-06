Previous
One of our finest by ludwigsdiana
One of our finest

birds lives is living in Knysna and is called a Loeri. They have the most beautiful colouring, green on top, back and wings a beautiful translucent blue and the underwings are blood red.

I will try to find one in flight and post it in my extra album.
6th June 2024

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my word, I think this is the most beautiful bird I have ever seen. Absolutely stunning image!
June 6th, 2024  
