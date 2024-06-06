Sign up
Previous
Photo 2703
One of our finest
birds lives is living in Knysna and is called a Loeri. They have the most beautiful colouring, green on top, back and wings a beautiful translucent blue and the underwings are blood red.
I will try to find one in flight and post it in my extra album.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9103
photos
299
followers
145
following
740% complete
View this month »
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
Latest from all albums
2707
2701
2699
2708
2702
2700
2701
2703
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knysna-loerie-aka-livingston-turaco
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my word, I think this is the most beautiful bird I have ever seen. Absolutely stunning image!
June 6th, 2024
