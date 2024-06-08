Sign up
Previous
Photo 2705
Up on the roof
that is where they seemed safest and I was quite low down and far away. He just looked to make sure if I was still there.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9111
photos
299
followers
145
following
741% complete
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2703
2710
992
2702
2704
993
2703
2705
Tags
komorn-tumbler
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a type of pigeon, but a very handsome, beautifully coloured one!
June 8th, 2024
Cordiander
He looks skeptical :)
June 8th, 2024
