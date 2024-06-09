Sign up
Previous
Photo 2706
Not a happy camper
Something was upsetting this fellow as he kept on moving to the left and making quite a noise.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
8
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
von-der-decken's-hornbill
Tia
ace
Such a gorgeous light on him.
June 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, but isn't he handsome?! Lovely capture in beautiful light.
June 9th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great looking bird!
June 9th, 2024
Cordiander
Very nice. This beak is impressive!
June 9th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great light and capture
June 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I imagine it’s difficult to look happy with that impressive beak.
June 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
June 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful bird and capture - that beak is so impressive and colourful !
June 9th, 2024
