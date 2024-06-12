Previous
Not sure what to make of me and my camera by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2709

Not sure what to make of me and my camera

It was when the hoard of schoolchildren came in and the birds all flew under the ceiling.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a beautiful bird
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise