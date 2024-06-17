Previous
What are you saying, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2714

What are you saying,

I said I would like to take you home. It was must first conversation with one of these communicative birds.
Diana

Tia ace
Love the tilt of his head and the flash of red.
June 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha, so cute
June 17th, 2024  
