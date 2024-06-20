Previous
The stare by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2717

The stare

After taking this shot and looking at the bird, kept just kept staring at me. I wish I knew what he was thinking. It was quite hilarious but I moved on.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
744% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This just popped up and looked at me as I finished posting my photo for today! I absolutely love it. The colours and detail are exquisite! Massive fav, Diana!
June 20th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Perfect symmetry. Most beautiful bird
June 20th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful shot.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise