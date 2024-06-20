Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2717
The stare
After taking this shot and looking at the bird, kept just kept staring at me. I wish I knew what he was thinking. It was quite hilarious but I moved on.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9153
photos
297
followers
147
following
744% complete
View this month »
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
Latest from all albums
2721
2713
2715
2722
2714
2716
2715
2717
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knysna-loeri-or-livingston-turaco
Issi Bannerman
ace
This just popped up and looked at me as I finished posting my photo for today! I absolutely love it. The colours and detail are exquisite! Massive fav, Diana!
June 20th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Perfect symmetry. Most beautiful bird
June 20th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful shot.
June 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close