Previous
Photo 2725
I lost the last mcaw pic
so you get a close up of an African grey.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9185
photos
298
followers
147
following
746% complete
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2721
2723
1007
2730
2722
2724
2725
2723
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Fun shots
parrot
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful feathers!
June 28th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Works for me! Beautiful bird
June 28th, 2024
Annie D
ace
gorgeous detail Diana
June 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Awesome close up.
June 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo,
my granddad had an African grey - Tilly
When my parents went to work… Tilly came out of her cage to play,
June 28th, 2024
365 Project
