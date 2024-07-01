Previous
Nest building time by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2728

Nest building time

in the tree in my neighbours garden.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Elisa Smith ace
Such a great shot. I like the border as well.
July 1st, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a beautiful bird!
July 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
The first photo I see this morning, such beautiful colours & detail… wonderful capture of this very pretty bird, I love your presentation. Wonderful
July 1st, 2024  
