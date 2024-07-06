Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
Roadside photo op
which I almost missed as they were quite far away. There were two of them, one in a little stream and the other behind a tree. Fortunately I could pull over and get some shots.
I purposely did not crop it as I liked the whole environment.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9217
photos
299
followers
149
following
748% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
spoonbill
Walks @ 7
ace
Amazing details!
July 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous shot! Lovely scene
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted they are such odd looking birds aren't they
July 6th, 2024
