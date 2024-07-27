Previous
Then they were together by ludwigsdiana
Then they were together

after one spent ages in the little stream behind the tree.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fascinating birds! Lovely capture.
July 27th, 2024  
narayani ace
Lovely shot
July 27th, 2024  
