She would not look at me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2755

She would not look at me

and was too close to the fence to get a different shot, apologies.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Looks good to me! Beautiful
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I don't think you need to make apologies. The detail is amazing. Another great bird shot
July 28th, 2024  
