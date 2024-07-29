Previous
Not amused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2756

Not amused

He must find me very annoying with my camera. He stopped building his nest and just stared at me.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
755% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, what an expression!
July 29th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Those eyes are talking.
July 29th, 2024  
YL
Oooh, that expression... great shot
July 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That stare!
July 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! he certainly is not happy with you !
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise