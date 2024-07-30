Sign up
Previous
Photo 2757
It got even better
I like the way the tail is under the wing. Then he just continued picking in the grass.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
dikkop-thick-knee
narayani
ace
Cool moves
July 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow Looks like he’s doing a war dance
July 30th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This really made me laugh
July 30th, 2024
Christina
ace
Fabulous - he looks slightly crazy!
July 30th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely pose.
July 30th, 2024
