Previous
Photo 2759
The crazy one
was sitting in the doorway staring into space and playing with his fingers.
He sat there for ages and nobody dared to pass through and disturb him. It was a great photo op for me and I took way too many. Bob
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9321
photos
293
followers
152
following
755% complete
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2755
2757
2764
2758
2756
1041
2759
2757
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Tags
lemur
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous portrait!
August 1st, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
SO cool!
August 1st, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful. So sharp and his eyes are so yellow.
August 1st, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely clarity - isn't he so cute!
August 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot those eyes are mesmerising
August 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He looks like he is doing a flamenco
August 1st, 2024
