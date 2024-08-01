Previous
The crazy one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2759

The crazy one

was sitting in the doorway staring into space and playing with his fingers.

He sat there for ages and nobody dared to pass through and disturb him. It was a great photo op for me and I took way too many. Bob
Diana

Kathy A
Fabulous portrait!
August 1st, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
SO cool!
August 1st, 2024  
Elisa Smith
Wonderful. So sharp and his eyes are so yellow.
August 1st, 2024  
Christina
Lovely clarity - isn't he so cute!
August 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Great shot those eyes are mesmerising
August 1st, 2024  
Casablanca
He looks like he is doing a flamenco
August 1st, 2024  
