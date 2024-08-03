Sign up
Photo 2761
Free roaming but very wary
of strangers approaching them. These cattle live on a wine estate and should be used to people.
I am taking a break from all the birds as I took so many photos of animals last month.
I did go to Intaka one day, but the weather was not good and the birds were mostly hiding.
3rd August 2024
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9328
photos
293
followers
152
following
756% complete
Tags
ankole-cattle
Annie D
ace
Those horns are fabulous!
August 3rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Amazing shot. Those horns!
August 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Quite wonderful… the little one is so cute
August 3rd, 2024
