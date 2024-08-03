Previous
Free roaming but very wary by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2761

Free roaming but very wary

of strangers approaching them. These cattle live on a wine estate and should be used to people.

I am taking a break from all the birds as I took so many photos of animals last month.

I did go to Intaka one day, but the weather was not good and the birds were mostly hiding.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Annie D ace
Those horns are fabulous!
August 3rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Amazing shot. Those horns!
August 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Quite wonderful… the little one is so cute
August 3rd, 2024  
