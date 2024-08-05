Sign up
Previous
Photo 2763
He kept on coming closer
and I could not back off
Many wine estates also keep horses, so Stellenbosch is also horse country and they can be seen everywhere.
There are also a few breeders of race horses for the international markets.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
0
Embed Code
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9336
photos
292
followers
152
following
756% complete
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2759
2761
2762
2760
1044
2768
2761
2763
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
horse-somerbosch
Dorothy
ace
What a wonderful face, you have captured her/him so beautifully.
August 5th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. Fav.
August 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. Very similar to Romanzo, the horse my daughter used to ride in Cyprus
August 5th, 2024
