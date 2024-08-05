Previous
He kept on coming closer by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2763

He kept on coming closer

and I could not back off

Many wine estates also keep horses, so Stellenbosch is also horse country and they can be seen everywhere.

There are also a few breeders of race horses for the international markets.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
756% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What a wonderful face, you have captured her/him so beautifully.
August 5th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. Fav.
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. Very similar to Romanzo, the horse my daughter used to ride in Cyprus
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise