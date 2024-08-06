Previous
Caught in the act by ludwigsdiana
Caught in the act

this little rascal was digging up our front lawn! He did not even stop when I came out with my camera.

The lawn was all dried up with big brown patches after the long hot and dry summer.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Diana

Tia ace
Great capture of this cheeky bunny!
August 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
cheeky but cute
August 6th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
100% concentration, mind your ankles - my friend broke his from the rabbit hole.
August 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh very well done!
August 6th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It's probably a female digging a burrow to have at least 6 new baby bunnies, maybe more!
August 6th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
August 6th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great timing and lovely shot.
August 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's a fab shot! Naughty bunny
August 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I'm surprised your lawn is still so dry after all the recent rain. Great shot of this rascal
August 6th, 2024  
Christina ace
Cool action shot
August 6th, 2024  
