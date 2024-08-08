Sign up
Photo 2766
Just one look
and then he continued playing with his fingers. He almost seemed to be in a trance.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9348
photos
290
followers
152
following
757% complete
View this month »
Tags
lemur
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, he looks as if he's counting his fingers. So cute.
August 8th, 2024
narayani
ace
So cute
August 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, love him
August 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Love the look on his face
August 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks as though he has lost his bicycle ha ha
August 8th, 2024
