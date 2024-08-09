Previous
Getting what he wants by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2767

Getting what he wants

as the goat has decided to leave the enclosure.

Some of you saw this last week as I posted the wrong pic of the sequence.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Looks like a bit of a traffic jam
August 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Every time I see this goat house, I think it is bonkers!
August 9th, 2024  
