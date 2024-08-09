Sign up
Photo 2767
Getting what he wants
as the goat has decided to leave the enclosure.
Some of you saw this last week as I posted the wrong pic of the sequence.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9352
photos
290
followers
152
following
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2771
2763
2772
2764
2766
1048
2765
2767
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Tags
fairview-goats
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a bit of a traffic jam
August 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Every time I see this goat house, I think it is bonkers!
August 9th, 2024
