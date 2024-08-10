Sign up
Photo 2768
Grazing peacefully
until I came along. They might not look it, but they are very docile animals.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
ugandan-ankole-cattle
Beverley
They are really beautiful, the horns and detail on the face are so amazing to see, and small bright eyes.
Love this capture for my early morning first photo…
Love this capture for my early morning first photo…
August 10th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
I don't think I'd like to meet them without a fence separating me from them though! Lovely image of these grazers.
August 10th, 2024
Susan Klassen
Wondering capture of these animals. Fav.
August 10th, 2024
Love this capture for my early morning first photo…