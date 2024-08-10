Previous
Grazing peacefully by ludwigsdiana
Grazing peacefully

until I came along. They might not look it, but they are very docile animals.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Diana

Beverley ace
They are really beautiful, the horns and detail on the face are so amazing to see, and small bright eyes.
Love this capture for my early morning first photo…
August 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I don't think I'd like to meet them without a fence separating me from them though! Lovely image of these grazers.
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Wondering capture of these animals. Fav.
August 10th, 2024  
