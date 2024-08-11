Previous
Enjoying fresh grass by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2769

Enjoying fresh grass

in the olive grove. These two seem to enjoy each other's company as they roam around on the estate.

Often seen in front gardens eating some plants and flowers too.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Suzanne ace
How lovely to live with all the wildlife around you!
August 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They are simply lovely.
August 11th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice shot
August 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such cute springbuck
August 11th, 2024  
