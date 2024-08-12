Previous
My favourite horses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2770

My favourite horses

live on a wine estate and strawberry farm, which also has a great restaurant.

That means I see them regularly when the weather is good.

There are five of them of which only two don't mind having their photo taken.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful portrait ! fav
August 12th, 2024  
