Such a friendly kitty by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2772

Such a friendly kitty

but I am not sure if Minky has seen it yet. It must be new here on the estate as I had not seen it before.

Minky hates other cats and comes inside when she sees one. In fact she dislikes anybody who enters our house too.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joy's Focus ace
Isn't she a pretty one!
August 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty - such a shame Minky does not favour visitors whether animal or human !
August 14th, 2024  
Annie D ace
a very good looking cat
August 14th, 2024  
