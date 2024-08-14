Sign up
Photo 2772
Such a friendly kitty
but I am not sure if Minky has seen it yet. It must be new here on the estate as I had not seen it before.
Minky hates other cats and comes inside when she sees one. In fact she dislikes anybody who enters our house too.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9372
photos
288
followers
152
following
759% complete
View this month »
maincoon
Joy's Focus
ace
Isn't she a pretty one!
August 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty - such a shame Minky does not favour visitors whether animal or human !
August 14th, 2024
Annie D
ace
a very good looking cat
August 14th, 2024
