Confused? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2773

Confused?

It did not cross his mind that I actually wanted to pass and go to the other side.

He looked confused and just kept on counting his fingers.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's very important to keep an eye on your fingers, you know! ;-)
August 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
He looks like he's lifting weights
August 15th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Look that pare of eyes, so curious.
August 15th, 2024  
