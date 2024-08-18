Previous
Happily grazing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2776

Happily grazing

behind someone's back fence. I went for a walk on one of the paths on the estate as it was a lovely day for a change.

As we have five dams, I was looking for the egyptian geese chicks when I spotted the herd.

One always watches while the others go about their business.
Diana

