Previous
Resting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2778

Resting

and pretending he's not doing any harm!

I must add that after all the rain, the holes are closed and covered with lawn again.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
761% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise