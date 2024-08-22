Sign up
Photo 2780
Fascinated by his fingers
and I could not stop taking photos. I wanted to pass through the doorway into the next room, but dared not disturb him.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
lemur
Issi Bannerman
ace
He's such a cutie!
August 22nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
they're such fascinating creatures and so much fun to watch
August 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That's so funny
August 22nd, 2024
haskar
ace
I wouldn't be able to stop either. Enjoy this moment.
August 22nd, 2024
