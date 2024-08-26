Previous
I got my eyes on you by ludwigsdiana
I got my eyes on you

is a song that entered my mind when taking this shot.
I love horses, especially white ones.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Casablanca ace
Lovely angle
August 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love the mane, blowing in the breeze.
August 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How very lovely..
August 26th, 2024  
