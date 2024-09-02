Previous
They are back by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2791

They are back

and I am happy to see them again. They seem to go away for a short while, then return to the olive grove.

This month I will focus on birds in and close to the garden.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Diana

Suzanne ace
I shall look forward to more of your lovely bird pics
September 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Never get tired of looking at these guys
September 2nd, 2024  
