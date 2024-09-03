Previous
The caretaker by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2792

The caretaker

Whenever the Springbuck are close to the dam where this goose lives, it is out and about following them around.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Love your title.
September 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks like he's rounding them all up
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise