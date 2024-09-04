Previous
A selection of birds on our front lawn by ludwigsdiana
A selection of birds on our front lawn

and I was only able to get shots through the scullery window.

Front left a male sparrow and the female standing in the middle. Front right a male red bishop and the female at the back on the left.

There were hoards of all different birds eating the little flowers that appeared after the rain.

We have a big lawn, and they were all a bit too far away and running around.

I tried opening the front door, but they immediately flew into a tree and waited for me to leave.
4th September 2024

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Kathy A
Nice to see them all together
September 4th, 2024  
