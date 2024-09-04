Sign up
Previous
Photo 2793
A selection of birds on our front lawn
and I was only able to get shots through the scullery window.
Front left a male sparrow and the female standing in the middle. Front right a male red bishop and the female at the back on the left.
There were hoards of all different birds eating the little flowers that appeared after the rain.
We have a big lawn, and they were all a bit too far away and running around.
I tried opening the front door, but they immediately flew into a tree and waited for me to leave.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9456
photos
284
followers
154
following
765% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-on-lawn
Kathy A
ace
Nice to see them all together
September 4th, 2024
