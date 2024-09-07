Previous
Fascinated by a root by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2796

Fascinated by a root

on our front lawn. We have five large Chinese poplars that were planted by the estate when they built the roads.

Some were planted in their containers, which forced to roots to grow overground.

Our lawn has them all over and we keep chopping them off as they grow into drains and break the pipes.

This mousebird was fascinated by something on one of the roots and examined for quite a while.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
766% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise