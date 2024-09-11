Previous
All shapes and sizes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2800

All shapes and sizes

pecking at and eating the little flowers on our lawn

On the left is a sparrow, female red bishop and a cape turtle dove, centre a weaver and on the right a laughing dove.
11th September 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
