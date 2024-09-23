Previous
Spring in the olive grove by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2812

Spring in the olive grove

and the Dikkops are back too.

They have quite strange behaviour, some days they spend time here and then they are off for a few days.

We have three olive groves on the estate, so maybe they visit the family ;-)
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Klassen
I’ve never seen these before. So interesting. Great capture.
September 23rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Love these guys and the pretty pink flowers.
September 23rd, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful… they so beautiful, the detail is gorgeous especially on the grass with pretty pink flowers. Beautiful
September 23rd, 2024  
Babs
They are gorgeous.
September 23rd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney
Wonderful capture, I do love these guys!
September 23rd, 2024  
