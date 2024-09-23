Sign up
Previous
Photo 2812
Spring in the olive grove
and the Dikkops are back too.
They have quite strange behaviour, some days they spend time here and then they are off for a few days.
We have three olive groves on the estate, so maybe they visit the family ;-)
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9532
photos
283
followers
156
following
770% complete
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2816
1092
2817
1093
2811
2809
2810
2812
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
spotted-thick-knee
Susan Klassen
ace
I’ve never seen these before. So interesting. Great capture.
September 23rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love these guys and the pretty pink flowers.
September 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… they so beautiful, the detail is gorgeous especially on the grass with pretty pink flowers. Beautiful
September 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous.
September 23rd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture, I do love these guys!
September 23rd, 2024
