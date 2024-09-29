Sign up
Previous
Photo 2818
The final touches
were added by the master architect. there must be around fifty nests on the one tree.
The sound when they are all chirping our loud is rather amazing and very noisy.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cape-weaver
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So busy beautifying his nest !!
September 29th, 2024
