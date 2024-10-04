Previous
Such an unusual and colourful bird. by ludwigsdiana
Such an unusual and colourful bird.

There are plenty of them running around in Intaka.

The first one I ever got a glimpse of was here on the estate. It is very shy and does not come out of the reeds.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Diana

wonderful colours and shine it has
October 4th, 2024  
