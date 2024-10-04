Sign up
Previous
Photo 2823
Such an unusual and colourful bird.
There are plenty of them running around in Intaka.
The first one I ever got a glimpse of was here on the estate. It is very shy and does not come out of the reeds.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9576
photos
283
followers
157
following
773% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple-swamphen
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful colours and shine it has
October 4th, 2024
