Previous
A little gathering by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2833

A little gathering

of these new to me gulls. I am not sure what the ones with the spots are, as they would not turn around.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are gorgeous
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise