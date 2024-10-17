Previous
His patience paid off by ludwigsdiana
His patience paid off

and he caught a decent size too. We were both pretty exited.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Diana

Brigette ace
I suspect the fish was less excited 🤣
October 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
And so did your patience pay off! Great shot!
October 17th, 2024  
leggzy
Wow, the fish looks so big in his beak - but I guess he'll just gulp it down in one go?! Fab shot.
October 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Caught his breakfast… brilliant
October 17th, 2024  
