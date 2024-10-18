Sign up
Photo 2837
I wonderf what they are walking on
as it cannot be just water. I should imagine that there is a bed of reeds covered with that green muck.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9632
photos
283
followers
159
following
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2833
2841
2842
1118
2836
2834
2837
2835
Tags
purple-swamphen
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those webbed feed must really help, but looks like their feet sink a bit
October 18th, 2024
