An odd couple by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2851

An odd couple

These two seemed to have quite a conversation going on. They kept on chatting and changing positions.

I took the children to exotic birds as they wanted to see something different.

I have had no time to think of any editing or framing, it might all change after they leave on sunday.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Diana

