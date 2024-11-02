Previous
The shy one by ludwigsdiana
The shy one

I took the girls to exotic birds which they thoroughly enjoyed.

I suppose preening was more important than looking at a camera.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Chris Cook ace
Gotta look good.
November 2nd, 2024  
