Previous
Photo 2868
The Kooka and his little friend
I still have no idea how it got into the aviary as the holes in the wire were pretty small.
18th November 2024
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9756
photos
283
followers
157
following
785% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
kookaburra
Babs
ace
They are very clever birds.
November 18th, 2024
