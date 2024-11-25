Sign up
Previous
Photo 2875
I wished he would laugh
but he didn't so I listened on Youtube. I was quite hysterical and could not stop laughing, it was so contagious :-)
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
1
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9784
photos
283
followers
158
following
Tags
kookaburra
John Falconer
Great closeup. Happy laughing to you!!
November 25th, 2024
